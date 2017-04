Nové uniformy McDonald’s jsou jako ze sci-fi filmů, smějí se kritici

VIDEO: Check out how our uniforms have changed over the years to keep our teams looking and feeling their best! #TBT https://t.co/pCcRwaM6B4 Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Check out how our uniforms have changed over the years to keep our teams looking and feeling their best! #TBT https://t.co/pCcRwaM6B4