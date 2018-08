Z Prahy do USA dalším přímým letem, svůj stroj vyšlou United Airlines

VIDEO: Amsterdam, Naples and Prague make 3. Our third new international route for 2019 is New York/Newark ? Prague. How many did you guess? #NewRoute https://t.co/RzgpUkoCpw Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Amsterdam, Naples and Prague make 3. Our third new international route for 2019 is New York/Newark – Prague. How many did you guess? #NewRoute https://t.co/RzgpUkoCpw