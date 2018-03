VIDEO: Sekta scientologů rozjela vlastní televizi. Chtějí se odhalit světu

VIDEO: three, two, one...HELLO WORLD, and greetings from Scientology Media Productions in Hollywood, CA! It's TIME for us to tell OUR story... WELCOME to the SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK countdown to launch! https://t.co/PCPaaW9M7c Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

three, two, one...HELLO WORLD, and greetings from Scientology Media Productions in Hollywood, CA! It's TIME for us to tell OUR story... WELCOME to the SCIENTOLOGY NETWORK countdown to launch! https://t.co/PCPaaW9M7c